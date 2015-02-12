Leaders agree Ukraine ceasefire ahead of EU summit

Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany have agreed a new ceasefire deal and to hold further talks on trade and gas.

The almost 17-hour meeting in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February) and Thursday yielded two documents: a 13-point ceasefire accord signed by the Contact Group, and a political declaration endorsed by the four leaders.

The ceasefire accord is entitled: Package of Measures Aimed at Implementing the Agreements in Minsk.

It says the ceasefire is to start at midnight loc...