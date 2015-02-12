Ad
euobserver
Belarus, itself a pariah state under a heap of EU sanctions, hosted the talks (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Leaders agree Ukraine ceasefire ahead of EU summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany have agreed a new ceasefire deal and to hold further talks on trade and gas.

The almost 17-hour meeting in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February) and Thursday yielded two documents: a 13-point ceasefire accord signed by the Contact Group, and a political declaration endorsed by the four leaders.

The ceasefire accord is entitled: Package of Measures Aimed at Implementing the Agreements in Minsk.

It says the ceasefire is to start at midnight loc...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Belarus, itself a pariah state under a heap of EU sanctions, hosted the talks (Photo: Marco Fieber)

