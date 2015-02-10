UK leaders trade blows after call for early EU referendum

UK political leaders traded blows about the merits of holding an EU referendum after one of the country’s business leaders called for it to take place as early as 2016.

Politicians touted their ideas to business leaders at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) on Tuesday (10 February) ahead of May’s general elections.

BCC chairman John Longworth told delegates that a referendum on EU membership should be held within 12 months of the election ”in order to...