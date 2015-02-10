Tsipras optimistic after day of brinkmanship with EU

The Greek government is no closer to reaching agreement on its debt programme after another day of brinkmanship with its EU creditors.
Following a meeting with Austrian counterpart Werner Faymann on Monday (9 February), Alexis Tsipras said he was “optimistic” that a deal on Greece’s €240 billion international bailout could be reached.
“There is a common desire to resolve this crisis. I am optimistic that we will reach a compromise with our European partners," he said.
The ne...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
