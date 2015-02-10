Ad
euobserver
Juncker - No deal on Greek debt expected this week. (Photo: European Commission)

Tsipras optimistic after day of brinkmanship with EU

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Greek government is no closer to reaching agreement on its debt programme after another day of brinkmanship with its EU creditors.

Following a meeting with Austrian counterpart Werner Faymann on Monday (9 February), Alexis Tsipras said he was “optimistic” that a deal on Greece’s €240 billion international bailout could be reached.

“There is a common desire to resolve this crisis. I am optimistic that we will reach a compromise with our European partners," he said.

The ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Greece: Italy and Portugal next if we are forced out of eurozone
ECB ratchets up pressure on Greece
Juncker - No deal on Greek debt expected this week. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections