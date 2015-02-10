Ukraine: Brave EU decisions are needed

Once again in history, Ukraine has become the bloodiest place on the continent. Russian military aggression has already claimed 5,358 lives, according to the most recent UN report, and made around a million Ukrainians homeless.

Despite all the diplomatic efforts and concessions meant to appease Russia, there is no end to the bloodshed on the horizon.

The Minsk protocol - last year’s ceasefire accord - is dead.

The cause of death is clear: Russian aggression against Ukraine...