Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday, for many it will be the first opportunity to meet newly-elected Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Greece to take EU centre stage This WEEK

Agenda
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

While the European Parliament will hold its monthly plenary session in Strasbourg this week, most of the EU’s political action will take place in Brussels with Greece taking centre-stage.

The response against terrorism will be high on the agenda, a month after the deadly attack on the Parisian office of Charlie Hebdo, as is the conflict in Ukraine, and the future of Greece's debt repayments.

On Monday (9 February) and Tuesday, EU's foreign ministers will discuss how to combat terr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

US has little faith in Hollande-Merkel trip to Russia
Germany to Greece: We agree to disagree
EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday, for many it will be the first opportunity to meet newly-elected Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections