Greece to take EU centre stage This WEEK

While the European Parliament will hold its monthly plenary session in Strasbourg this week, most of the EU’s political action will take place in Brussels with Greece taking centre-stage.

The response against terrorism will be high on the agenda, a month after the deadly attack on the Parisian office of Charlie Hebdo, as is the conflict in Ukraine, and the future of Greece's debt repayments.

On Monday (9 February) and Tuesday, EU's foreign ministers will discuss how to combat terr...