The UN estimates there will be 4.3 million Syrian refugees by the end of this year (Photo: unhcr.org)

EU set to spend €1bn in aid to counter Islamic State

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to invest another €1 billion of aid in Iraq and Syria over the next two years as part of a broader effort to counter Islamic State.

“Our main objective is how the EU can support and implement a de-escalation of the violence, how the EU can support an environment that can create a political process leading to a political transition,” an EU official in Brussels told reporters on Tuesday (10 February).

The money adds to the around €3.3 billion of EU and ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

