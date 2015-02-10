EU set to spend €1bn in aid to counter Islamic State

The European Commission wants to invest another €1 billion of aid in Iraq and Syria over the next two years as part of a broader effort to counter Islamic State.

“Our main objective is how the EU can support and implement a de-escalation of the violence, how the EU can support an environment that can create a political process leading to a political transition,” an EU official in Brussels told reporters on Tuesday (10 February).

The money adds to the around €3.3 billion of EU and ...