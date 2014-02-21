Merkel gets royal reception in London this WEEK

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be received with the highest level of pomp during her visit to London on Thursday (27 February).

She is to meet the queen, Prime Minister David Cameron and speak to the joint houses of the British Parliament, a rare invitation among foreign dignitaries.

This stands in stark contrast to a Franco-British summit in January, when French President Francois Hollande was received by Cameron on an airfield in Oxfordshire and held a short press confere...