Climate and borders are back This WEEK

The effects of the Paris attacks still linger in Europe. French regional elections will leave their mark on the beginning of the week, as Europe finds out to what extent the attacks have contributed to the expectedly strong results of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front.

After a vote in Denmark on 3 December against more cooperation with the EU in police and justice issues, polls suggest French voters will be siding with eurosceptic forces over the weekend, which will be another s...