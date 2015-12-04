Ad
euobserver
The activities of border agency Frontex and the setting up of hotspots to register migrants will be reviewed by MEPs (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Climate and borders are back This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The effects of the Paris attacks still linger in Europe. French regional elections will leave their mark on the beginning of the week, as Europe finds out to what extent the attacks have contributed to the expectedly strong results of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front.

After a vote in Denmark on 3 December against more cooperation with the EU in police and justice issues, polls suggest French voters will be siding with eurosceptic forces over the weekend, which will be another s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU talks fail to stop Russia sanctions on Ukraine
EU ministers back air passenger data sweep
Switzerland threatens EU immigration quota
The activities of border agency Frontex and the setting up of hotspots to register migrants will be reviewed by MEPs (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections