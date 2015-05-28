EU tables €144bn spending plan for 2016

EU spending will total €143.5 billion in 2016 under budget plans tabled by the European Commission on Wednesday (27 May).

At €143.5 billion, the spending package is 1.6 percent higher than the €141.2 billion earmarked for this year, while the xommission will be allowed to agree contracts with a total value of €153 billion over the course of 2016.

More than 70 percent of EU spending is allocated to farming subsidies and regional aid, but the draft budget also includes €500 million ...