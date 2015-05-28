EU tables €144bn spending plan for 2016

EU spending will total €143.5 billion in 2016 under budget plans tabled by the European Commission on Wednesday (27 May).
At €143.5 billion, the spending package is 1.6 percent higher than the €141.2 billion earmarked for this year, while the xommission will be allowed to agree contracts with a total value of €153 billion over the course of 2016.
More than 70 percent of EU spending is allocated to farming subsidies and regional aid, but the draft budget also includes €500 million ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
