Members of the UK Independence Party, the Dutch Party for Freedom, and the French National Front, often criticise 'Brussels' for spending too much taxpayers' money. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Eurosceptic MEPs help reject financial transparency

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the Italian Five Star Movement were the only eurosceptic members of the European Parliament to support a text which aimed to increase scrutiny on the monthly office allowances that MEPs receive.

Members of the UK Independence Party, the Dutch Party for Freedom, and the French National Front, who often criticise “Brussels” for spending too much taxpayers' money, did nothing to prevent the request for an obligatory annual report on office expenditures from being scrapped.

