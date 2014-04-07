Corporate governance on the agenda this WEEK

New legislation on the rights of shareholders and corporate governance is set to top the agenda of a quiet week for the EU's institutions.
On Wednesday (9 April) the European Commission will table plans to re-write the bloc's legislation on shareholder rights in a bid to increase the engagement of shareholders in corporate decision-making and improve transparency.
The EU executive will also unveil plans to make it easier to set up companies with a single shareholder across the EU,...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
