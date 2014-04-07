Ad
euobserver
City of London: The EU commission will take aim at corporate transparency this week (Photo: stumayhew)

Corporate governance on the agenda this WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

New legislation on the rights of shareholders and corporate governance is set to top the agenda of a quiet week for the EU's institutions.

On Wednesday (9 April) the European Commission will table plans to re-write the bloc's legislation on shareholder rights in a bid to increase the engagement of shareholders in corporate decision-making and improve transparency.

The EU executive will also unveil plans to make it easier to set up companies with a single shareholder across the EU,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Ukraine, data protection, and troika in spotlight this WEEK
Chinese President in first-ever EU visit this WEEK
City of London: The EU commission will take aim at corporate transparency this week (Photo: stumayhew)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections