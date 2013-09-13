Merkel aims to win third term this WEEK

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Germany (prosperous, fed up with EU bailouts) and her Europe (hesitant, wracked by austerity) will be put to a vote in German general elections on Sunday (22 September).

Polls tip her to win a third term and to form a coalition with the centre-left SPD party.

But southern EU countries might be hoping for a socialist Chancellor, who would soften austerity and agree to joint EU borrowing, or "eurobonds."

Meanwhile, several big EU dossiers - such as ...