This WEEK in the European Union

European citizens will start the week pondering the results of weekend elections in Germany and Portugal, while on Friday Ireland goes to the polls for a second referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.
Irish voters rejected the document in June last year, but since then, the Irish government has secured legal guarantees on taxation, neutrality and social affairs – three areas where concerns were identified among Irish citizens by the government.
EU leaders have also agreed that each memb...
