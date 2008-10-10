Ad
euobserver
The EU summit is to deal with finances, the Lisbon treaty and immigration and energy issues (Photo: © European Communities)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Lucia Kubosova,

This week will be dominated by the summit of heads of state and governments in Brussels, set to focus on the ongoing financial turbulence as well as Ireland's analysis of the key factors behind the rejection of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

The two-day top-level meeting starts on Wednesday and follows days of unprecedented developments on Europe's financial markets.

Speaking to the European Parliament about the upcoming summit, Jean Pierre Jouyet, Europe minister of France - currently h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The EU summit is to deal with finances, the Lisbon treaty and immigration and energy issues (Photo: © European Communities)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections