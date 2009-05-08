Ad
Warsaw - the European Commission is to send a warning to Poland over its excessive budget deficit (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

European affairs this week will be dominated by economic issues, with the European Commission taking disciplinary steps against four member states whose budget deficits have exceeded the amount allowed by the bloc's rules, and two high-level events taking place in Brussels to tackle the consequences of the economic crisis.

The commission will on Wednesday launch action against Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Romania for having let their deficits go beyond three percent of GDP – the ceiling...

Agenda
Agenda
