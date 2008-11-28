Ad
euobserver
EU economy and finance ministers are to discuss the European Commission's stimulus package this week. (Photo: European Community)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

This week, EU economy and finance ministers will discuss a €200 billion stimulus package proposed last week by the European Commission, with Germany and Ireland already reacting with scepticism to the measures.

On 26 November, Brussels unveiled its plan to boost Europe's economy, a strategy to invest around 1.5 percent of the 27-nation bloc's gross domestic product to prime the economic pump. The realisation of the commission's plan, however, will depend on the willingness of EU countri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
EU economy and finance ministers are to discuss the European Commission's stimulus package this week. (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections