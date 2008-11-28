This WEEK in the European Union

This week, EU economy and finance ministers will discuss a €200 billion stimulus package proposed last week by the European Commission, with Germany and Ireland already reacting with scepticism to the measures.

On 26 November, Brussels unveiled its plan to boost Europe's economy, a strategy to invest around 1.5 percent of the 27-nation bloc's gross domestic product to prime the economic pump. The realisation of the commission's plan, however, will depend on the willingness of EU countri...