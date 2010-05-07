This WEEK in the European Union

The European Commission will on Wednesday (12 May) put forward proposals for a new fiscal rulebook for eurozone states to prevent another Greek-type disaster in future.

The move is likely to trigger a fresh turf battle between EU states and the commission, with EU capitals hostile to the idea of handing power over national budgets to commission head Jose Manuel Barroso.

The commission will on Wednesday also tell Estonia whether it is clear to join the euro in 2011. Appetite for me...