This WEEK in the European Union

Libya is set to dominate the EU agenda again next week (28 February - 6 March), with member states likely to adopt sanctions against the regime of Moammar Gaddafi.

Evacuation efforts are also set to continue, with EU high representative Catherine Ashton among those gathering in Geneva on Monday for a UN Human Rights Council that will focus on the north African state. The EU's has pledged €3 million in humanitarian aid so far.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Jose Manuel...