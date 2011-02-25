Ad
euobserver
Gaddafi is set to dominate the EU agenda again next week (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Libya is set to dominate the EU agenda again next week (28 February - 6 March), with member states likely to adopt sanctions against the regime of Moammar Gaddafi.

Evacuation efforts are also set to continue, with EU high representative Catherine Ashton among those gathering in Geneva on Monday for a UN Human Rights Council that will focus on the north African state. The EU's has pledged €3 million in humanitarian aid so far.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Jose Manuel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Gaddafi is set to dominate the EU agenda again next week (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections