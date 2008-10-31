This WEEK in the European Union

Europe's attention will be focused on the US elections this Wednesday, when senator Barack Obama is set to become America's first black president if recent polls prove to be accurate.

Two days after the election of the new US president, EU leaders will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday. Summoned by the French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, who chairs the bloc's rotating presidency, the heads of state and government are to formulate a common position ahead of the G20 summit scheduled...