This WEEK in the European Union

The coming week will see the rest of the EU continue the wait for an indication from Czech president Vaclav Klaus concerning his next moves on the Lisbon Treaty.
A signal that he will sign the document if it is given the green light by the constitutional court and if other countries bow to his recent demand for a Czech opt out from a rights charter contained in the treaty would free up a series of institutional decisions, including the shape of the next European Commission.
The is...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here