This WEEK in the European Union

This week kicks off with a three-day visit to the European capital by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan to breath some life back into the country's bid for membership of the European Union.

Mr Erdogan will be meeting European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and foreign policy chief Javier Solana to discuss Turkey's accession to the bloc. While Ankara and Brussels started accession talks in 2005, little movement has been achieved.

Monday will also see the release...