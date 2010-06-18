This WEEK in the European Union

A last attempt to thrash out a deal on EU's new diplomatic service before the summer break will take place in Madrid on Monday, with MEPs still not satisfied with the level of parliamentary control over the new institution.
The meeting, taking place in Madrid, will focus on the remaining issues where parliamentarians still have grumbles including the chain of command in development policy and the exact placing of the corps in the Brussels institutional set-up, with MEPs keen to ensure ...
