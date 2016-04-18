Ad
euobserver
How has the EU-Turkey deal been implemented, is on the agenda this week (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU to give first report on Turkey deal this WEEK

Agenda
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A month after the European Union and Turkey agreed on the details of a plan to stem the flow of migrants, the implementation of that plan will be discussed in the EU's various structures this week.

The European Commission is scheduled to present its findings on the EU-Turkey agreement on Wednesday (20 April).

Foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (18 April) and Tuesday to discuss several aspects of migration, not only the EU-Turkey deal, which foresees the EU reset...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Greece to force 'moment of truth' for creditors
How has the EU-Turkey deal been implemented, is on the agenda this week (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections