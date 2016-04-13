Ad
IMF chief Christine Lagarde (r) and British PM David Cameron (l). A Brexit would pose "major challenges for both the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe", the fund said. (Photo: IMF)

IMF: Brexit would cause severe damage

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The usually dry analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has become the centre of a heated debate in the UK after it said on Tuesday (12 April) that a British exit from the EU would do "do severe regional and global damage".

The IMF has been accused of scaremongering by pro-Brexit campaigners, but the UK government said the British people should listen to the Washington-based institution's "stark warning".

In its biannual

