Quality of life or 'damned lies and statistics'?

“There are lies, damned lies, and statistics,” is the oft-misquoted and possibly apocryphal remark attributed to former UK prime minister Benjamin Disraeli.

He might have been talking about the magnum opus published on Monday (1 June) by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical agency. Eurostat’s ‘Quality of Life’ report is just over 250 pages of statistical analysis put together by the agency’s team of statisticians in Luxembourg, and throws up a mixture of some obvious and distinctly quirky fin...