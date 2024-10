Be patriotic



Don’t allow the ‘No’ campaign to turn the European Union referendum vote into a Britain versus Europe thing. Being a member of the EU is in Britain’s national interest and there is no contradiction between being pro-EU and a proud Brit, Scot, Welsh or northern Irish. So drape yourself in the Union Jack, Welsh Dragon or St George or Andrew’s Cross and avoid flying the European flag – which almost nobody has any emotional attachment to. Invoke great Britons like Winston C...