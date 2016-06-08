EU governments duck responsibility on dieselgate

When a public official tells you that you have asked “good questions”, that says nothing about the quality of the answers.
This week, EUobserver asked Dutch transport minister Melanie Schultz van Haegen some questions about the widespread practice of car companies installing software in their cars that reduces the effect of the emissions control system.
Her answers were indicative of the lack of responsibility member states wish to take for the regulatory environment in which not ...
