Ad
euobserver
Dutch transport minister Melanie Schultz van Haegen (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Analysis

EU governments duck responsibility on dieselgate

Dieselgate
by Peter Teffer, Luxembourg,

When a public official tells you that you have asked “good questions”, that says nothing about the quality of the answers.

This week, EUobserver asked Dutch transport minister Melanie Schultz van Haegen some questions about the widespread practice of car companies installing software in their cars that reduces the effect of the emissions control system.

Her answers were indicative of the lack of responsibility member states wish to take for the regulatory environment in which not ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateAnalysis

Related articles

EU capitals at fault on emissions, commissioner says
Dieselgate: How carmakers were allowed to bend the law
Dutch transport minister Melanie Schultz van Haegen (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

DieselgateAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections