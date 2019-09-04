Wednesday

4th Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Irish border will see checks after no-deal Brexit, EU warns

  • EU negotiator Michel Barnier (l) updated commissioners on Brexit on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

By

The EU warned on Wednesday (4 September) that in the case of a no-deal Brexit, there will be disruption on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, where the EU's new external border will lie after the UK leaves the bloc.

"All the checks will have to be carried out, it will be disruptive because the backstop would have been the only way that could have avoided disruptions," an EU official said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

One of the key objectives of the EU-UK divorce negotiations had been to avoid any friction on the border and preserve the delicate calm between the island's communities - Catholic and Protestant, unionist and nationalist - rooted in the 1998 peace deal, the Good Friday agreement.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has rejected the backstop, which requires the UK to remain in the EU's customs union and parts of the single market to ensure an open border, until a future trade deal solved the issue.

The backstop was also the reason why the British parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement three times.

On Wednesday, the commission reiterated that "the backstop provided for by the withdrawal agreement is the only solution identified that safeguards the Good Friday Agreement, ensures compliance with international law obligations and preserves the integrity of the internal market".

The EU said the UK should bring concrete alternative proposals, which British negotiators have so far failed to do, EU officials have said repeatedly.

"The UK has not submitted any structured, written, detailed alternatives, and probably it won't," another EU official said.

"The commission and Ireland continue working together, in the context of the unique situation on the island of Ireland and their twin objectives of protecting the integrity of the internal market while avoiding a hard border, to identify arrangements both for contingency solutions for the immediate aftermath of a withdrawal without an agreement and for a more stable solution for the period thereafter," it said.

"There is no doubt, only the backstop was suitable to preserve the all-island economy and the situation as we know it as today," an EU official added.

While the EU has been muted on ongoing talks with Ireland on how to police the border in case of a no-deal, the legal burden will lie with Dublin.

"EU law will require that all goods entering Ireland from the United Kingdom be subject to the relevant checks and controls to protect the safety and health of EU citizens, preserve the integrity of the internal market and enforce compliance with fiscal obligations (duties, indirect taxes)," the commission said.

Emergency €780m

The EU commission on Wednesday also rolled out several preparedness measures to help mitigate the effects of the UK possibly leaving on 31 October without any divorce deal.

Parts of the solidarity fund, usually used for natural disasters, and the globalisation fund, designed to offset the negative effects of unforeseen economic disruptions, such as laying off large numbers of workers, will be made available for the remaining 27 member states.

The EU will make up to €780m yearly in emergency funds available for member states that have taken sufficient contingency measures, but still suffered from unforeseen effects of the Brexit fallout.

The commission's assessment for funding would be made on a "case-by-case" basis, officials said.

This, however, will no longer will be available to Northern Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit - but funding for projects related to the peace process will continue.

London conundrum

The EU's extra preparations measures come as the UK parliament prepares to vote for a bill by cross-party MPs to stop the no-deal Brexit, and force Johnson to ask for a further extension of the Brexit deadline from the EU.

Meanwhile, Johnson is planning to call for snap elections for 15 October if he loses tonight's vote, before a crucial EU summit begins on 17 October.

"There may be many twists and turns in political developments in London right now, but our position is stable: we are willing to work constructively with Boris Johnson and to look at any concrete proposals he may have, as long as they are compatible with the withdrawal agreement," a commission spokeswoman said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Ireland may seek aid, as border issue stalls Brexit deal
  2. No-deal Brexit would seriously harm UK, leaked paper says
  3. EU customs control would kick in the day after no-deal Brexit
  4. EU mulls three conditions for Brexit no-deal trade talks
Ireland may seek aid, as border issue stalls Brexit deal

With the Brexit deal awaiting a vote in the British parliament, Theresa May is seeking further assurances from EU leaders - and Irish minister talks of emergency aid for Dublin to deal with a no-deal scenario.

EU mulls three conditions for Brexit no-deal trade talks

The EU commission has set out conditions for the UK's future trade talks in the event Britain crashes out of the bloc with no deal - including solving the Irish border issue. An emergency summit on 10 April is possible.

News in Brief

  1. Italian ministers known: independent succeeds Salvini
  2. Puigdemont calls for mass protest on 11 September
  3. Italy has new government, after Five Star Movement 'yes'
  4. Italy nominates Gentiloni as last EU commissioner
  5. EU to set up border control force of 10,000 guards by 2027
  6. North Macedonia expects EU accession talks date in October
  7. British PM under fire in Brexit debate
  8. MP defection costs UK PM Johnson his majority

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Rich EU states should spend more, Lagarde says
  2. Brexit snap election might plumb further chaos
  3. Irish border will see checks after no-deal Brexit, EU warns
  4. Update: This is the new European Commission
  5. Brexit delay, snap elections? Fresh chaos erupts in UK
  6. Nato finds EU election manipulation 'loopholes'
  7. Why Germany must spend to beat the eurosceptics
  8. Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us