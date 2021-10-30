Saturday

30th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

Greta Thunberg leads pan-Europe COP26 climate protests

  • The wreckage from the 2021 floods was hauled from hard-hit Verviers in the east of Belgium to the European capital

By

Listen to article

The decrepit remains of what was once a family vehicle was dropped on the doorstep of Belgian Central Bank (BNB) on Friday (29 October), in a protest against the financing of fossil fuels in the era of a climate emergency.

The wrecked car, damaged in the 2021 floods, was hauled from hard-hit Verviers in the east of the country to the BNB and the EU capital to bring "the reality of climate change to its doorstep" - a symbolic harbinger of what is to come if financial centres do not stop financing such fuels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • A car, crushed in the 2021 floods which are an increasing part of the climate emergency. Fossil-fuel cars are also a cause of the problem

Environmental and financial NGO's Positive Money and FairFin were behind the action in the EU capital. In Paris, activists protested French banks NP Paribas, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole who invested billions in French oil company Total.

In Frankfurt, the ECB and Deutsche Bank were targeted, and in London Greta Thunberg founder of Fridays for Future protested in the financial district.

In total, 50 financial centres around the world were targeted on Friday, as part of concerted action to usher in the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26.

That flood left 242 people dead. Losses, across multiple countries including Germany, amount up to €10bn. "People won't have heating this winter," one of the activists told EUobserver.

Climatologists have connected the extreme rainfall event that led to the floods with climate change.

If banks keep funding fossil fuels this problem will only get worse, the activists said.

Their demand was simple: stop fossil fuel funding.

Since the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world's 60 biggest banks have poured over €3 trillion into fossil fuels, with EU banks providing over €475bn.

'Banks finance two-thirds of economy'

High on the agenda of this years' climate conference is sustainable finance.

Global leaders have come to believe that the best way to tackle climate change is to get banks and investors to channel all that wealth into clean technology, renovating homes and other world-saving projects.

The problem, according to Stan Jourdan of Positive Money, is that not all these new technologies are attractive investments yet - "we need €200bn investments in housing annually."

This could be supported if central banks would fund banks with negative interests loans, making it more attractive for commercial banks to invest in such projects.

Banking rules and the financial system, in general, does not attract big crowds. They are complex and seem remote from everyday experience and the problem of climate change.

"But banks finance two-thirds of the economy," Stan Jourdan, says. Real-life action like the large scale renovation of homes in large part starts with changes in the arcane rules of banks.

Central banks especially are important. They are tasked with regulating commercial banks.

And while the European Central Bank (ECB) has shown some initiative in greening the EU financial sector, much of it is still in the research and planning phase.

In practice, central banks still back fossil fuels through their bond-buying schemes and lending operations.

Activists want central banks like the BNB and the ECB to start enforcing rules that make it less attractive for investors and commercial banks to invest billions in new fossil-fuel infrastructure.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. EU banks play 'major role' in deforestation, report finds
  2. New EU banking rules ignore 'stranded assets', critics warn
  3. European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens
EU banks play 'major role' in deforestation, report finds

Banks based in the EU have earned a reported €401m from deforestation, out of more than €30bn worth of deals with companies linked to logging. Deal-making was dominated by big banks from the Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens

The research estimates that a 25-percent minimum tax rate (the lowest current rate within the seven largest world economies) would net member states an extra €10-13bn a year in tax revenue.

Analysis

COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?

World leaders and national negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Glasgow next month to discuss global cooperation in response to the climate change emergency. What outcome can be expected? Why does it matter?

News in Brief

  1. UK angry after France impounds fishing boat
  2. 12 EU countries slam Israel's settlement expansion
  3. Macron tells Australian PM Aukus deal broke trust
  4. Von der Leyen: Polish judicial reform is a condition for EU aid
  5. Hungary: anti-Orbán coalition leads in polls
  6. EU set to produce 3.5 billion vaccine doses in 2022
  7. France and UK on edge of fishing sanctions-war
  8. Israel agrees 3,000 more settler homes, despite EU criticism

Gas price spike exposes rift at EU summit

The first topic leaders discussed at the EU summit were the continent's soaring gas prices, which have lead to a spike in household energy bills - amid widespread disagreement on how to solve the issue.

EU vows to uphold Paris climate ambition amid scientists' fears

EU leaders called for an "ambitious global response to climate change" to keep the 1.5 degrees global warming limit within reach - after scientists concluded that the projected global increase in fossil-fuel production for 2030 is inconsistent with this target.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Greta Thunberg leads pan-Europe COP26 climate protests
  2. Moldova 'between rock and hard place', PM says
  3. EU Parliament to defy China on Taiwan trip
  4. Handful of MEPs protest EU Parliament's new Covid pass
  5. 'Now, not 30 or 40 years' von der Leyen warns ahead of COP26
  6. EU says No to patent-free vaccines for Africa
  7. COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?
  8. EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us