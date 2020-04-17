Friday

17th Apr 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Interview

Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?

  • Palestinians jokingly 'welcomed the rest of the world to living under a blockade' (Photo: Marcin Monko)

By

"Nightmare" and "catastrophe" - that is what a coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would look like in the words of a top UN official.

But even if the virus is kept out, the pandemic's financial impact could push it over the edge.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Matthias Schmale, UNWRA's operations director in Gaza (Photo: un.org)

"If there was a local outbreak, it would be a nightmare and a major catastrophe," Matthias Schmale, the UN's director of operations in Gaza, told EUobserver from Gaza City on Wednesday (15 April).

An outbreak could quickly spread because the strip was the world's most densely-populated place, where it was normal for families of 12 or more, including children and elderly relatives, to live in two-bedroom flats, he said.

They have nowhere to flee from infection because of Israel's blockade.

Many are weakened by malnourishment.

And Gaza has only 87 adult intensive care beds with ventilators for its 2 million people, meaning its health service would be "overwhelmed" if just 2,000 or so got sick, Schmale warned.

The nightmare could also include fresh violence on the Israeli border.

"If desperate people had nowhere to escape an outbreak, or they were ill, knowing the only medical facilities were on the Israeli side, they would try to cross the fence," the UN official said.

"Based on previous experience, it's not unreasonable to assume Israeli forces would open fire," he added.

Israeli forces maimed thousands of Palestinians in the past two years by shooting at people's legs at border protests called Marches of Great Return.

They also shot dead over 200 of the Gaza protesters, Schmale said.

His agency, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA), is helping Gaza authorities to stop the virus.

There were just 13 known cases of infection so far. And all those were people entering from outside, who were quarantined.

But there were 2,500 more people waiting to enter at the Rafah crossing point with Egypt, with some 200 a day being let in, Schmale said.

And those numbers will increase as Gaza workers in Egypt come home for Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which starts on 23 April.

For now, all people who enter are quarantined in special facilities, such as empty hotels.

Gaza has also closed mosques, schools, and restaurants, while urging families to self-isolate, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) advice.

The strip is ruled by a de facto government in the hands of Hamas, an Islamist militant group which the EU designates as a "terrorist" entity.

There were "hard-liners and hot heads" in both Hamas and Israel who risked making matters worse, Schmale said.

But there were also civil servants in Gaza who were "genuinely interested in providing good services for their people," he said.

Occupation humour

Streets were quiet in Gaza City, he noted, even though there was no hard lockdown.

And Palestinians had a sense of humour about the situation.

People's remarks on social media "welcomed the rest of the world to living under a blockade", for instance, Schmale noted.

They joked Gaza was no longer the world's largest prison, but its largest quarantine zone.

And they thanked Israel for protecting them from the rest of the globe.

But Gaza is a place on edge and the financial impact of coronavirus could be a step too far even if a local outbreak never happens.

A UN report eight years ago said it would be "unliveable" by 2020, as water and electricity supplies collapsed.

More than 1.5m people lived on food aid, but were getting fewer than half the minimum daily calories they needed according to WHO recommendations, Matthias Burchard, the head of UNWRA's office in Brussels, also told EUobserver.

"There's evidence of stunting in children due to malnutrition," he said.

Unemployment is 50 percent, but the pandemic is forecast to push it to 70 percent, UNWRA said.

Many of those losing jobs were vulnerable day labourers.

"What they earn that day, they spend on food for their family that day," Burchard said.

And at the same time, Palestinian diaspora remittances were dwindling, due to the global coronavirus slowdown.

EU backyard

For its part, the EU, in March, wired the whole €82m it had set aside for UNWRA donations for this year.

UNWRA also provides food, medical services, and schools for over 4 million other Palestinian refugees in camps in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

"The EU has advanced funds which were already in the pipeline. We're really grateful, but it's not enough, and we've applied for additional funding," Burchard said.

EU talks on its 2021-2027 budget were "delicate", as Europe headed into a recession of immense proportions, he noted.

But if conflict zones in the EU neighbourhood, such as Libya or Gaza, were left to rot, it would harm Europe's "security and strategic interests", he said.

"In Gaza, there's no plan B, no back-up," the UN official added, on the scenario of a coronavirus wildfire.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat
  2. EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis
  3. Gaza: ‘Burning the consciousness’
EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat

After visiting European nationals first brought the virus to Africa, the European Union is now worried it could spread throughout the continent and bounce back to Europe.

Feature

EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

A letter signed by 250 medical staff is demanding the EU stop research funding for Israeli defence and security firms, in light of the some 6,500 Palestinians shot in the past year by Israeli soldiers.

Opinion

Gaza: ‘Burning the consciousness’

Giving defensive names to Israeli military operations does not hide their offensive nature. The only way to end the cycle of violence is to end the occupation.

WHO urges caution as EU states soften lockdowns

Even though some countries in Europe are considering to ease lockdowns and restrictive measures, the European branch of the World Health Organization warns that the number of infections and death for coronavirus keeps growing in the region.

Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content

US social media giant Facebook announced new measures to tackle the 'infodemic' triggered by bogus content on the coronavirus. The move coincides with a study by activists showing how Facebook had so far failed to curtail virus-related disinformation.

Column

Saving Europe from corona's nasty geopolitics

Four months into the corona crisis and one month into the social and economic shutdown, it seems the big geopolitical loser of the pandemic is likely going to be Europe.

Analysis

Coronavirus: Are we trading privacy for security?

The response of EU countries to the coronavirus outbreak has prompted unprecedented levels of surveillance, data exploitation, and misinformation. Privacy campaigners, and MEPs, have warned of future adverse side-effects.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic research collaboration on pandemics
  2. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  4. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region

Latest News

  1. EU countries agree not to use location data for tracing apps
  2. WhatsApp leak exposes Russia link to Dutch far-right
  3. WHO urges caution as EU states soften lockdowns
  4. Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?
  5. Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content
  6. Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive
  7. Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans
  8. The high price of muzzling media

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us