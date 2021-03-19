Friday

19th Mar 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator

  • The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, the EU medicines regulator ruled on Thursday, after a week in which reports of fatal blood clots had caused 13 member states to suspend its use (Photo: European Commission)

By

EU regulators declared the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine "safe and effective" on Thursday (18 March).

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came after 13 member states suspended its use over blood clot fears.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But Dr Emer Cook, who heads the agency, told reporters that the vaccine's benefits far outweigh any risks.

She noted that the vaccine does not increase the risks of blood clots or thrombosis. The agency will, however, continue to study any such possible links.

Her views were echoed by Dr Sabine Straus, who chaired the committee overlooking potential risks.

Straus said "that there is no increase in the overall risks of blood clots with this vaccine". She also said it likely reduces the risks of thrombotic events overall.

AstraZeneca said it had received 37 reports of blood clots - out more than 17 million people vaccinated in the EU and UK.

Those reports triggered suspension of its use by 13 EU member states.

France, Germany and Italy earlier this week suspended the vaccine as a "precautionary measure" pending EMA's review.

Thousands of vaccine appointments have since been cancelled. The suspension has also added concerns to the already slow rollout of vaccines in the EU.

Last week, over 2,500 people died of Covid-19 in one day across the EU.

Meanwhile, other EU states like Belgium, the Czech Republic and Poland have continued to use AstraZeneca.

The World Heath Organisation also weighed in on Thursday.

It said the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.

Following safety guidance from the European Medicines Agency, Germany, France and several other European countries have decided to lift suspensions on the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday evening.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer
  2. EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates
  3. EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer

The European Commission has presented a common approach to vaccine certificates to facilitate travel. All EU-wide approved vaccines will be accepted for this document, but member states can decide to accept other vaccines too.

EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates

While some member states hope vaccine certificates could revive tourism, EU officials point out that it is not clear if vaccinated people can still carry the virus and infect others.

EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer

The European Commission has announced targets to accelerate the roll-out of vaccination, and the intention of "a common approach" on possible vaccine certificates. Both topics will be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday.

Brussels urges capitals to coordinate Covid re-openings

EU governments' lack of coordination in the first and second wave of the pandemic has caused concerns around supply chains, long queues at borders, and practically froze the bloc's passport-free Schengen zone.

EU drugs agency plays down AstraZeneca 'blood clot' fears

The European Medicines Agency has said that the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine continue to outweigh the risks - suggesting countries can continue using the British-Swedish jab. Several member states have suspended its use over blood-clot concerns.

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

Stakeholder

Vaccine certificates are a way to reopen Europe, not close it

A common vaccination certificate – instead of 27 individual initiatives - can form part of the solution, together with other sanitary measures already in place, to resume travel and tourism and reduce current travel restrictions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU drawn into US disputes with Russia and China
  2. AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator
  3. Irish commissioner: UK needs to live up to Northern Ireland deal
  4. EU regions sound alarm over minimum wages details
  5. Swiss vote to ban burqas increases risk of extremism
  6. First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer
  7. Brussels urges capitals to coordinate Covid re-openings
  8. Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us