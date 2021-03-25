Thursday

25th Mar 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

EU fears 'alarming' third wave, as bloc back in lockdown

  • The so-called UK variant, which is up to 75-percent more transmissible, is now the dominant strain in the EU (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Commission has raised concerns about the "alarming" epidemiological situation in some member states, warning that it could worsen in the coming weeks as a third wave of the pandemic hits the continent.

"We are facing again an exceptional situation," the EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a press conference on Wednesday (24 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronavirus infections are soaring in 19 out of 27 member states - with 15 countries seeing an increase of hospitalisations and eight reporting an increase in the number of fatalities, she added.

"The situation is concerning because we have seen the increase in the number of [coronavirus] variants in the recent weeks," Kyriakides said, warning variants remain an "urgent threat" that must be addressed swiftly.

The so-called UK variant, which is up to 75 percent more transmissible, is now dominant in the EU, although the South African and the Brazilian mutations have also been detected in several EU countries.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency based in Stockholm, previously warned that countries where the UK variant has become predominant, have seen "increased hospitalisations, overstretched health systems and excess mortality".

The Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia currently have the highest infection rates in the EU (more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) - a situation which has triggered harder lockdowns and additional restrictive measures, amid the slow rollout of vaccines.

The Czech Republic has the EU's highest-infection rate and the highest cumulative death toll in the world in per-capita terms.

But infections are also at - or close to - record numbers in several member states, including Finland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary.

Poland, for example, has reported the highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic - with the UK variant representing about 60 percent of new infections.

As a result, many countries have now introduced or increased lockdown measures for the coming weeks, covering the Easter holidays.

Additionally, several countries have put in place unilateral restrictions for non-essential travel in a bid to curb the number of infections - including Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Slovakia.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced a U-turn on lockdown restrictions for Easter, which had included the closure of all businesses for five days.

She said that the plans to place the country under strict lockdown over the Easter holidays were her personal mistake.

"We must try to slow down the third wave of the pandemic. Nevertheless, it was a mistake… at the end of the day, I carry the last responsibility," Merkel said during a press conference, according to the German press.

For comparison, Croatia, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Portugal have reported the lowest infection rate in the bloc.

Vaccine-resistant variants?

The European Commission announced on Wednesday a roadmap to allow a fast-track regulatory approval of updated vaccines.

"We need to be prepared to adapt vaccines as quickly as possible to respond to new and potentially vaccine-resistant variants," said Kyriakides.

Building on the approach for adapted influenza (flu) vaccines, companies will not be obliged to submit an entire file from scratch.

Moreover, manufacturers will be able to ask for the approval of different modified vaccines under the same marketing authorisation application.

Both MEPs and member states still have to give green light to the proposal.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told
  2. 'Difficult weeks' ahead, as variants spread across EU
  3. Covid variants put Schengen under pressure
EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

EU sharpens vaccine export tool, amid third wave

The UK seems to be targeted as it has received 10m vaccines since January from the EU but has not exported back. Several EU countries are cautious about the tighter curbs fearing it could harm global supply chains.

Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday that the country will go into four weeks of Easter lockdown, starting from Saturday (27 March).

News in Brief

  1. Navalny says his health has sharply deteriorated in jail
  2. Germany eases citizenship rules for Nazi victims' relatives
  3. European club shames Portugal on racism
  4. Sweden to end travel ban on Norway and Denmark
  5. Hong Kong democracy activist charged with 'conspiracy'
  6. EU starts 30 days of talks on green transition with Africa
  7. UK government to introduce tougher asylum system
  8. UN to investigate Belarus post-election torture allegations

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

Stakeholder

Vaccine certificates are a way to reopen Europe, not close it

A common vaccination certificate – instead of 27 individual initiatives - can form part of the solution, together with other sanitary measures already in place, to resume travel and tourism and reduce current travel restrictions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us