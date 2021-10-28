Thursday

28th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row

  • Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a previous summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday (27 October) ordered Poland to pay a €1m-per-day fine for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of its Supreme Court, which has been ruled a violation of EU law.

It is the latest episode in the long-running legal and political battle between the nationalist government led by the Law and Justice party (PiS) and EU institutions over Warsaw's judicial overhaul.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Poland has said the reforms are needed to rid the courts of any remaining communist heritage.

However, the commission and the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that parts of the changes violate EU rules and undermine judicial independence.

The row heated up in July, when the ECJ ordered the country to suspend the disciplinary chamber, which critics plus the court said is used to silence critical judges.

After Poland did not suspend the camber, the commission in September asked the court to impose a daily penalty on Warsaw.

The Polish disciplinary chamber was set up in 2018, and is able to dismiss judges and prosecutors.

Poland has said it will abolish the chamber as part of broader reforms, but has not yet presented detailed plans.

Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Financial Times earlier this week that his government will move forward with the legislation before the end of the year.

The ECJ in its statement said that Poland will have to pay until it complies with the ruling.

Poland's deputy justice minister Sebastian Kaleta on Wednesday tweeted that the demand was "usurpation and blackmail".

"The ECJ completely disregards and ignores the Polish constitution and the judgments of the Constitutional Tribunal. It operates outside its competences and abuses the institution of financial penalties and interim measures," he said.

The latest move by the EU top court comes after Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, in a ruling, questioned the supremacy of parts of EU rules over domestic national laws.

That ruling provoked outrage among most EU leaders at their summit last week in Brussels - although Hungary's Viktor Orbán backed the Polish position.

The ECJ in September also ordered Poland to pay a €500,000 per day fine for failing to comply with a ruling to shut down its Turow lignite mine, which the Czech Republic says is draining water reserves from the border region.

Poland has refused the pay the penalty, and according to Bloomberg, the commission is threatening to block budget payments over the issue.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Poland vows not to give into EU 'blackmail' at summit
  2. Von der Leyen vows action against Poland
  3. Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling
  4. EU Commission wants daily fines against Poland in judges row
Poland vows not to give into EU 'blackmail' at summit

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte suggested Poland's Covid-19 recovery money should not be approved until Warsaw respects the rulings of the European Court of Justice and dispels doubts about the independence of its judiciary.

Von der Leyen vows action against Poland

Ursula von der Leyen said the commission might use either an infringement procedure, an EU probe into the ruling, the new tool of conditionality which could lead to the suspension of EU funds, or the Article 7 sanctions procedure.

Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal has ruled that parts of EU treaties were incompatible with the Polish constitution, in a major escalation of the rule-of-law dispute between Warsaw and Brussels.

More transparency on EU media owners planned for 2022

The commission vice-president Vera Jourova highlighted Hungary, Poland, Slovenia and France - where developments in the media market have caused concern, and admitted the "state of the media in EU is not good".

No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

The EU Commission says war rhetoric has no place between member states, following an interview by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who warned the Brussels executive not to "start the third world war" by withholding EU funds.

News in Brief

  1. France and UK on edge of fishing sanctions-war
  2. Israel agrees 3,000 more settler homes, despite EU criticism
  3. Italy blocks anti gay-bashing law after Vatican lobbying
  4. EU gives Moldova €60m amid Russia gas crunch
  5. Bulgaria risks full lockdown as Covid infections surge
  6. Irish goods traffic with EU grew 36 percent since Brexit
  7. Europeans want trains instead of short-haul flights
  8. Boom time for hackers in pandemic, EU agency warns

Column

'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking

A commitment to fighting racism cannot go hand in hand with 'Fortress Europe' policies which demonise black, brown and Muslim refugees and migrants or with rights violations linked to Frontex pushbacks.

No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

The EU Commission says war rhetoric has no place between member states, following an interview by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who warned the Brussels executive not to "start the third world war" by withholding EU funds.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. EU says No to patent-free vaccines for Africa
  2. COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?
  3. EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row
  4. Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others
  5. New EU banking rules ignore 'stranded assets', critics warn
  6. Israel's besmirching of Palestine NGOs must be reversed
  7. Environment ministers continue dogfight on energy price hike
  8. Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us