The EU Commission has warned that it will propose regulation if the software industry fails to protect children online. (Photo: Bombardier)

Child-proof the Internet or face regulation warns EU Commission

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has threatened to table a comprehensive set of child internet safety rules if the software industry fails to self-regulate to protect children online.\n \nUnveiling its "European strategy for a better internet for children' on Wednesday (2 May), the Commission said that with 75% of children regularly accessing the web, targeted measures were needed to protect them online and improve digital literacy.\n \nAmong its proposals, the EU executive has called on the IT indust...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

