EU parliament is damaging EU-Israel relations

Relations with Israel have always been a devisive issue in political debate in Europe. There have always been those who symphatise with Israel and those who take a more critical stance.
But when it comes to actual policy vis-a-vis Israel, none of the EU countries assume an overly critical stance and none of them call for a boycott of relations with Israel. On the contrary, most European capitals have embraced Israel as a strong partner and ally. The European Commission, following the pr...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
