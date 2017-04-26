Ad
euobserver
Nordic countries say they had a good starting point for digitalisation because they come from cultures of trust and high education. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Nordic and Baltic countries step up digitalisation efforts

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Oslo,

Nordic and Baltic countries have joined hands in a bid to lead the digitalisation of Europe.

At the occasion of Digital North, a conference that took place in Oslo on Tuesday (25 April), ministers from the Nordic and Baltic regions signed a declaration, by which they committed to step up their digitalisation efforts - not only within the countries, but also across borders.

"It should be possible to use the same e-ID in all the Nordic and Baltic countries. Our countries are well-...

