Nordic and Baltic countries step up digitalisation efforts

Nordic and Baltic countries have joined hands in a bid to lead the digitalisation of Europe.

At the occasion of Digital North, a conference that took place in Oslo on Tuesday (25 April), ministers from the Nordic and Baltic regions signed a declaration, by which they committed to step up their digitalisation efforts - not only within the countries, but also across borders.

"It should be possible to use the same e-ID in all the Nordic and Baltic countries. Our countries are well-...