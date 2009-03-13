Ad
euobserver
French Socialist deputies are engaged in 'legislative guerilla war' against the anti-piracy bill, an opponent says (Photo: EUobserver)

French websites blacked out to protest piracy bill

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As France's National Assembly considers a law that would cut off access to the internet to those who are found to be repeatedly downloading copyrighted material without permission, "tens of thousands" of websites across the country and beyond have gone dark in a ‘black-out' protest against the measures.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the French parliament debated the "creation and internet" law that introduces the three strikes or so-called graduated response against illegal downloading.

Digital
