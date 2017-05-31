Sharing economy: Lobbyists educate EU officials

The lobbying power of companies that count themselves among the sharing economy is still relatively small, but growing rapidly.

Take Uber, famous for its ride-sharing app. In 2015, the latest year for which it provided information to the EU's transparency register, Uber spent between €400,000 and €499,999 (companies are not required to give a specific figure) on lobbying activities in Brussels.

Uber's EU lobbying budget is comparably tiny to that of Google, for example, which sp...