Ad
euobserver
Most Chinese digital markets consist of pirate content (Photo: EUobserver)

Recording industry presses Brussels on Chinese piracy problem

Digital
by Jochen Luypaert,

The recording industry has called on the European Commission to do more on the massive Chinese music piracy problem, two weeks ahead of the EU-China summit.

On Thursday (15 November), heads of three major record labels (Sony BMG, EMI and Universal Music Group), a smaller record label (Dramatico) and the interest group representing the global recording industry (IFPI) met with trade commissioner Peter Mandelson in Brussels.

The group hoped to persuade the Commission to increase pre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Most Chinese digital markets consist of pirate content (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections