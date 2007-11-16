Recording industry presses Brussels on Chinese piracy problem

The recording industry has called on the European Commission to do more on the massive Chinese music piracy problem, two weeks ahead of the EU-China summit.

On Thursday (15 November), heads of three major record labels (Sony BMG, EMI and Universal Music Group), a smaller record label (Dramatico) and the interest group representing the global recording industry (IFPI) met with trade commissioner Peter Mandelson in Brussels.

The group hoped to persuade the Commission to increase pre...