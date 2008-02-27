Ad
euobserver

Child pornography targeted by EU safer internet programme

Digital
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission has proposed a new €55 million 'Safer Internet' programme to tackle child pornography, grooming and digital bullying.

As the online world develops – with new Web 2.0 services such as social networking on sites such as Facebook or MySpace, and the massive growth in online multi-player gaming – so must Europe's efforts to protect children online develop, says the commission.

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said: "Where there is illegal content online...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections