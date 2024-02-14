Ad
The new rules would put the burden of fighting the fraud on banks rather than consumers, but also on online platforms (Photo: Unsplash)

Online platforms must be liable for payment scams, say MEPs

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

MEPs have agreed on new rules to level the playing field between banks and non-banks, make payments easier, cheaper and safer, and hold online platforms liable for payment fraud committed through their platform.

On Wednesday (14 February), lawmakers on the European Parliament's economic affairs committee approved the proposal published in June 2023 by the European Commission to update and modernise payment rules by 39 votes to one, with three abstentions.

"Technology develops, and...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

