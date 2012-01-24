Ad
Guimaraes and Slovenian city Maribor are sharing the Capital of Culture title in 2012 (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Barroso launches Portuguese Capital of Culture against backdrop of budget cuts

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Portuguese city Guimaraes launched the start of its year as European Capital of Culture (ECOC) on Saturday (21 January) against a backdrop of budget cuts which threaten to derail the success of the event.

The city celebrated its event with a sparkling lights and art display hosted by European Commission President Jose Barroso. Speaking at the launch, Barroso said that "without culture, Europe has no direction".

Both Guimaraes and Slovenian city Maribor, with whom it is sharing ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU countries ponder massive increase in arts spending
Guimaraes and Slovenian city Maribor are sharing the Capital of Culture title in 2012 (Photo: Valentina Pop)

