Ad
euobserver
Frank Dostal: 'From rock and roll to mainstream and majors. This is the logical outcome' (Photo: Sandrine Muscarella)

Musicians fear 'chaos' as Brussels gets set to regulate royalties

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission is looking to regulate collecting societies this spring - the bodies that collect royalties on behalf of musicians - a senior civil servant has revealed, but the artists themselves are apprehensive, saying that the last intervention of Brussels in the sector has produced "chaos".

As part of an overall strategy aimed at tackling issues around patents, trademarks, commercial secrets, the fight against counterfeit goods on the internet and online piracy, the commiss...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Frank Dostal: 'From rock and roll to mainstream and majors. This is the logical outcome' (Photo: Sandrine Muscarella)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections