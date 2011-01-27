Musicians fear 'chaos' as Brussels gets set to regulate royalties

The European Commission is looking to regulate collecting societies this spring - the bodies that collect royalties on behalf of musicians - a senior civil servant has revealed, but the artists themselves are apprehensive, saying that the last intervention of Brussels in the sector has produced "chaos".
As part of an overall strategy aimed at tackling issues around patents, trademarks, commercial secrets, the fight against counterfeit goods on the internet and online piracy, the commiss...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here