Ad
euobserver
Microsoft's market dominance has helped it to distribute its Internet Explorer (Photo: EUobserver)

EU reaches browser agreement with Microsoft

Digital
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has dropped its anti-trust case related to Internet browsers against Microsoft, following commitments from the US software giant to provide users with greater choice.

The commission's decision to accept Microsoft's commitments, making them legally binding as a result, ends a year-long wrangle between the two sides over the US firm's suspected abuse of its dominant market position.

Microsoft's Windows operating system runs more than 90 percent of all compu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Microsoft browser battle draws to a close
Microsoft's market dominance has helped it to distribute its Internet Explorer (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections