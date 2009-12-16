EU reaches browser agreement with Microsoft

The European Commission has dropped its anti-trust case related to Internet browsers against Microsoft, following commitments from the US software giant to provide users with greater choice.
The commission's decision to accept Microsoft's commitments, making them legally binding as a result, ends a year-long wrangle between the two sides over the US firm's suspected abuse of its dominant market position.
Microsoft's Windows operating system runs more than 90 percent of all compu...
