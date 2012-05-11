Ad
euobserver
The EU's Creative Europe programme would see €1.8 billion pumped into Europe's cultural sector (Photo: Heiko Junge / Nobel Peace Center)

Ministers back EU culture plan, but doubts remain

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Ambitious plans to create the EU's largest ever cultural funding programme are a step closer to reality after ministers offered broad support for the European Commission's Creative Europe programme at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday (10th May).

The commission's "Creative Europe" proposal, published in November 2011, would see €1.8 billion from the EU budget allocated for visual and performing arts, film, music, literature and architecture in the EU's next multi-annual financial framew...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU countries ponder massive increase in arts spending
Riga says it can handle expense of being EU Capital of Culture
