MEPs say it is inadmissible for the foreign service and the council's spending to escape parliamentary scrutiny (Photo: Stephen John Bryde)

MEPs block budget approval for three EU agencies, EU Council

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (10 May) decided to withhold approval on the 2010 accounts of three EU agencies marred by conflicts of interests.

The council of ministers, which is refusing to disclose the way it spends money, also got a red light.

The votes come one day after Diana Banaty, a top official, resigned from the EU food safety authority (Efsa) in Italy to go and work for the same food lobby outfit she was criticised for having been a member of two years ago.

<...

EU Political

