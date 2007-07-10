Belgian court rules against internet provider in download case

A Belgian court has ruled that one of its national internet service providers must install a filter to prevent its internet users from illegally downloading music.
The Belgian society of authors, composers and publishers (SABAM) recently won its three-year long legal battle with Belgian internet service provider Scarlet Extended in which SABAM demanded that the provider used technical measures to stop internet users illegally downloading musical repertoire via peer-to-peer (P2P) softw...
