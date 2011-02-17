Ad
euobserver
The aim is to draw attention to music from independent record labels across the continent (Photo: realSMILEY)

Indie music sector launches European prize

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Norwegian lo-fi, Dutch klezmer and Czech jazz on independent record labels - bands and musicians rarely bestowed with such commercially oriented and anglo-obsessed accolades as the Grammys or the Brits - now have a pan-European music award, modelled on the UK's Mercury Prize, to call their own.

Impala, the Brussels-based European Independent Music Companies Association, on Wednesday (16 February) announced its shorlist of albums by 21 artists for the inaugural European independent music...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
The aim is to draw attention to music from independent record labels across the continent (Photo: realSMILEY)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections