MEPs get set for death blow to anti-counterfeit pact

The MEP charged with scrutiny of the little-loved anti-counterfeit 'Acta' treaty has called for a boycott, raising prospects that parliament will kill it in June or July.

David Martin - a British member of the centre-left Socialist group - told a meeting of the trade committee in Brussels on Thursday (12 April) that after months of reflection, he thinks "the hopes [of the pact] do not pay for the fears and my recommendation will be to reject Acta."

The hearing saw the European C...