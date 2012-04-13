MEPs get set for death blow to anti-counterfeit pact

The MEP charged with scrutiny of the little-loved anti-counterfeit 'Acta' treaty has called for a boycott, raising prospects that parliament will kill it in June or July.
David Martin - a British member of the centre-left Socialist group - told a meeting of the trade committee in Brussels on Thursday (12 April) that after months of reflection, he thinks "the hopes [of the pact] do not pay for the fears and my recommendation will be to reject Acta."
The hearing saw the European C...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
