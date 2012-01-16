German left-winger to lead EU parliament after re-shuffle

Members of the European Parliament will elect a new president on Tuesday (17 January), but in time-honoured fashion the result of the vote is to reflect a back-room deal made in advance.

The mid-term changing of the guard will return centre-right Polish MEP Jerzy Buzek to the ranks, while - according to the plan - elevating Martin Schulz, a fiery German socialist to the largely ceremonial top office.

The carve-up in 2009 between parliament's two biggest political groups has given ...